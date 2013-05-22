When none of the 12 telecom operators bid,where is the question of a cartel?

Vodafone India CEO Marten Pieters is optimistic about the growth of Indian market. He is of the view that the market will soon be left with a maximum of six operators,one being a PSU. In an interview with the The Indian Express,he said that the law ministry nod for an out-of-court settlement on the tax issue is still inadequate. Excerpts:

How do you read the trends on the growth in data traffic?

The data traffic is growing far over 100 per cent but we are looking mainly at browsing revenues,which has grown by over 50 per cent. We are very happy with it. In India,the growth in 3G is happening much faster than other countries. We also expect a lot of growth to come from 3G as price points are coming down enabling users to upgrade to new 3G handsets.

How significant is the 3G intra-circle roaming for Vodafones all-India footprint?

It is very significant because the market is in a state of constant churn. If we fail to add new customers,it means that we are churning old customers everyday. It happens with us all the time because there are a relatively small number of customers,who stay with an operator for a long time.

What is your take on the tax issue that Vodafone is pursuing with the government?

The law ministry has allowed us to talk to each other,which is not a great step forward to my mind. I do not have anything more on it,because it is a shareholders issue.

What are your views on the fee to be paid for extension of licence?

We have said that we are willing to pay a market-determined price for spectrum in circles,where we have to renew our licence. We are waiting for the government to discover a price for spectrum; however,we would enter if the price makes a business case for us. The recently-concluded spectrum auctions did not generate interest because the price of spectrum was not right. The price of spectrum should be fixed on the basis of efficiency and there is no reason why 900 Mhz spectrum should be more expensive than 800 Mhz spectrum.

What would you like to say on CAGs comment that the telecom companies had formed a cartel to ensure the recently-concluded auctions failed?

How can it be a cartel,when none of the 12 operators bid for the auctions? It is not that Bharti and Vodafone did not bid. No one bid at the auctions.

What is your outlook on the Indian market over a period of three years?

We are optimistic about the Indian market. The base case is already so lean and mean that it can only go up from here. In the process,some operators will wind up when they do not see a light at the end of the tunnel and the market will be back to may be six sustainable operators  out of which one will be a PSU,which may not be sustainable. We still have some time to go till we end up with five sustainable operators. These operators will be fine,as the market is doing fine. Indians love to talk,data is growing and the price can only go up from here.

Vodafone India profit for FY13 up threefold

NEW DELHI: Vodafone India,the countrys second largest mobile operator,today said its adjusted operating profits rose by more than threefold to £221 million (about Rs 1,853 crore) for the year ended March 31,2013.

The company,part of the UK-based Vodafone Group,had posted an adjusted operating profit of £60 million (about Rs 503 crore) in the year-ago period,it said in a release. Vodafone India revenues also rose by 1.17 per cent to £4.32 billion (about Rs 36,190 crore). On India results,Vodafone said: Service revenue grew by 10.7 per cent driven by strong growth in mobile voice minutes and data revenue,partially offset by the impact of regulatory changes. (PTI)

