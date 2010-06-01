What the world is reading

New York Review of Books

The iPad Revolution

Sue Halpern weighs in on whether the iPad is really as game-changing or revolutionary as its touted to be. When Steve Jobs projected the image of the iPad,says Halpern,it made the Kindle look comically out of date,a relic,like a black-and-white TV next to a fifty-eight-inch plasma HDTV. But e-book readers like Barnes and Nobles Nook,which are more portable,less expensive,and can be read in the sun,will continue to remain popular among customers and publishers. The crucial difference is that theyre built around the ePub format,which is open and freely available for any device. Apples iPad apps may be ingenious. They may be fun and entertaining. They may be useful. What they cant be is free of Apples control, Halpern writes.

The National

Defence Industry on the March

The UAE,the worlds fourth-largest arms importer,may get a run for its money from Abu Dhabi as it master-plans a home-grown defence industry of its own,reports Ivan Gale. The UAE defence industry,which began in the late 80s,now has a turnover of hundreds of millions of dollars. Its forerunners include Adcom Systems,producers of drones and sensitive navigational technology,the International Golden Group (IGG) and Vallo,which represent and market foreign defence companies and their products,and the Bin Jabr group,which supplies the UAE military with armoured vehicles and mini-submarines. But Abu Dhabi might well bring about a changing order in the defence marketplace,with its slew of well-funded state-supported companies manufacturing everything from munitions and tanks to laser-guided rockets to fulfill its 2030 objective of generating skilled jobs and a knowledge-based economy.

The Independent

Ten Million Face Famine in West Africa

Jon Gambrell surveys the drought-struck Sub-saharan Sahel,a semi-arid zone spanning countries which constitute a virtual list of the worst famines in recent decades: Ethiopia,Sudan,Eritrea and Somalia. According to the UN World Food Programme,lost crops and perished livestock have escalated malnutrition levels among women and children,leaving about 10 million people facing hunger over the next three months before the harvest in Septemberif it comes. Oxfam says this may be the worst food crisis year in a generation. The UN,aid agencies and governments are trying to raise awareness before disaster strikes in full force,as all too often in the past,food crises get attention only when there are dead bodies and distended bellies to film.

New York Times Magazine

M.I.A.s Agitprop Pop

In a devastating take-down of Maya Arulpragasam,aka M.I.A,Lynn Hirschberg makes quick work of the popstar provocatrices child-of-Godard mix of politics,paranoia and pop. Hirschberg pointedly juxtaposes Arulpragasams privileged celebrity lifestyle and self-conscious vanity against her hyperbolic expressions of sympathy for the plight of Tamils in Sri Lanka. Hirschberg calls M.I.A.s controversial red-head brutalising video Born Free exploitative and hollow,and seemingly designed to be banned on Youtube. She follows this up with the damning revelation that the singer was planning a jumpsuit which turned censorship into fashion in March for her summer tour,ahead of the videos April release. However,its M.I.A.s DJ/producer ex Diplo who delivers the real coûp de grâce: In the end,Maya is postmodern: she cant really make music or art that well,but shes better than anyone at putting crazy ideas into motion. She knows how to manipulate,how to withhold,how to get what she wants.

