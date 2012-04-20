Week office attacked,Sena leaders held

Shiv Sena corporator Kishori Pednekar,local leader Deepak Bagwe and 30 Bhartiya Kamgar Sena workers were arrested for allegedly ransacking the office of The Week in Mumbai on Thursday.

The activists,including 11 women,allegedly barged into the magazines office and demanded that a sacked employee be reinstated and 26 persons working there be made permanent employees,senior police inspector Sudhakar Ghagare said.

The Sena activists abused and assaulted The Week deputy general manager of sales Geogi Zachariah. They assaulted him and snatched his mobile phone,before damaging the landlines and threw the phones on the ground, Ghagare said.

They have been booked for rioting and under sections of the Criminal Law Amendment Act. They will all be produced in court on Friday, the police said.

