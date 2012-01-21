We want to make money from realty development,not speculation

The MD-designate of Godrej Properties,Pirojsha Godrej in an interview with Sandeep Singh says he is very optimistic about the growth of the realty sector. Godrej says that his company would operate with the joint venture model as he does not believe in land banking and making money on land speculation. Excerpts:

While Godrej Group had various businesses,what made you enter the real estate arm?

I was quite excited about the opportunity to join a company that has a little more of an entrepreneurial culture because of its small scale where I could immediately start contributing. There is a perception that real estate sector in India is not very clean,right from regulation to land deals to pricing and politics.

How is the sector faring? Do you see a correction?

I would be surprised if there is a fall in prices,I think what would be good for the sector is that the price stays relatively stable but volumes pick up dramatically. I think the supply side is still very difficult in India,such as land availability,getting regulatory approvals and it is all very time consuming,so its very hard to imagine a huge oversupply in India.

You operate through joint ventures,do you plan to go all out on your own?

We will be working through the joint venture model going forward and will not be getting into the land banking model.

Any specific reason?

We dont think its a good way to run a business. Its very speculative,very capital intensive,very asset heavy and we want to make money out of actual real estate development and not on land speculation.

Do you plan to enter the affordable segment?

Affordable segment is something that we are very interested in and have been exploring for some time but we are not clear what the best way to play the segment is. Five years down the line,we are very likely to be doing something in the affordable housing but we will continue take a careful look at what the best way to play that market.

