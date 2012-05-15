For Dunya Maumoon,former Maldives president Maumoon Abdul Gayooms daughter and once regarded as the second most influential woman in her country,it was natural to take up politics as her profession. Many in India feel that she is the next presidential candidate of Maldives.

Thats because you have a dynasty here, she says without mentioning the Nehru-Gandhi family.

Her twin sister and two brothers are also in active politics,with one of them in the government. None of us thought that we will be in politics… but the turn of events led us to where we are, said Dunya,who is the Minister of State for Foreign Affairs in the Mohammed Waheed government. She was the Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs between 2007 and 2008.

Asked if she visualises a senior leadership role for herself in future,Dunya said,This year,I will be taking up a senior leadership role in the party,and will take it from there.

Accompanying Maldives President Mohamed Waheed in his first overseas trip,Dunya bristles at the mention of her father as a dictator. He literally built the country from the scratch… and then I hear the word dictator, she said. Gayoom ruled the country for three decades before being ousted by Mohammed Nasheed in the countrys first democratic elections in 2008. Rubbishing claims that Gayoom has been operating from Malaysia and returned recently,My father never left Maldives. He went to Malaysia to be with my mother,who was unwell.

On Nasheeds allegations that Gayoom was behind the coup,she said,Hes never consistent… first he blamed Waheed for the coup,then said it was my father,then D M Mulay (the Indian High Commissioner in Male). The more he (Nasheed) spoke,the more enemies he made here.

