Walt Disney to buy Star Wars producer for $4.05 billion

Walt Disney Co has agreed to buy filmmaker George Lucass Lucasfilm Ltd and its Star Wars franchise for $4.05 billion in cash and stock,a blockbuster deal that includes the promise of a new film in the series in 2015.

The deal unites a boutique Northern California film studio that brought special effects into the digital era with a venerable Hollywood powerhouse that has shown a knack for getting the most out of big-name entertainment brands. Disney plans to release at least three more films in the Star Wars sci-fi saga that ranks among the biggest movie franchises of all time,chief executive Bob Iger told analysts on Tuesday. The last Star Wars picture was Revenge of the Sith in 2005.

Disney will pay about half the purchase price in cash and issue about 40 million shares at closing.

This is one of the greatest entertainment properties of all time, Iger said.

The agreement marks the third time in less than seven years that Disney has signed a massive deal to take over a beloved studio or character portfolio,part of its strategy to acquire brands that can be stretched across TV,movies,theme parks and the Internet. In early 2006,Disney struck a deal to acquire Toy Story creator Pixar,and in the summer of 2009 it bought the comic book powerhouse Marvel. Pixar was founded by Lucas but sold for scrap to Apple co-founder Steve Jobs,who turned it into a much-celebrated hit-maker. Lucas had more success with Industrial Light and Magic,the pioneering digital technology company behind the special effects of many major Hollywood movies.

Industrial Light and Magic and Lucasfilms Skywalker Sound unit do much of their work for other studios and it was not clear how they might be melded with Disney operations. Iger said no decision had been made on whether Lucasfilm would remain headquartered in San Francisco and Marin County,where Lucas lives,although the company said it would retain operations in Northern California.

