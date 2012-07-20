Votes cast,over to Sunday

Kabir Suman stays away

WEST BENGAL: There was no hitch for UPA candidate Pranab Mukherjee in his home state,except that rebel Trinamool Congress MP Kabir Suman chose not to vote. Suman did not vote as he feared for his safety. My well-wishers called to say if I go to cast my vote I would be lynched. I do not want to get into any scuffle with my friends,so I chose not to go there, he said. Ten MLAs  from the RSP,CPI and SUCI  abstained. Two TMC MLAs  Omar Ali and Bhushan Dolui  could not vote due to serious ailment.

The first to cast his vote was CPMs S M Saadi,who was followed by party colleague Anisur Rehman. CM Mamata Banerjee cast her vote at 1:20 pm,after a meeting with party MLAs and MPs. Among the MPs who cast their votes were former railway minister Dinesh Trivedi and rebel leader Somen Mitra.

Pranab Mukherjee called Congress Legislature Party leader Md Sohrab twice to know about the situation. Sohrab and his colleagues ensured all Congress and TMC MLAs and MPs cast their votes. Sohrab called TMC MLA Sikha Mitra,wife of Somen Mitra,and told her to vote. He tried to call Suman,but the latter did not take the call.

BJD MLAs vote rejected

ORISSA: Suspended BJD MLA Prabhat Biswals vote was disqualified after he showed his ballot paper to the presiding officer. BJD MLA Pranab Prakash Das also faces the prospects of disqualification after Congress MLA Prasad Harichandan alleged that the former showed his ballot paper. BJD minister Bijayranjan Singh Bariha and party MLA Parsuram Panigrahi,arrived in wheelchairs due to their illness. However,ailing Congress MLA Basudev Majhi,who was taken in a stretcher,could not vote as the presiding officer did not allow someone else to vote on his behalf.

Sacked ministers Sarada Prasad Nayak,Anjali Behera and Sanjeev Sahoo also voted with Behera openly claiming that she has voted for P A Sangma. BJD sources said that Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik is worried about cross-voting. Since May 29 when Rajya Sabha MP Pyari Mohan Mohapatra rebelled against him,Naveen has been going great lengths to get unflinching loyalty of all the MLAs.

Munda,jailed Koda vote

JHARKHAND: Chief Minister Arjun Munda visited the Assembly for the first time since his May 9 helicopter accident. He moved around with the help of a walker. Former chief minister Madhu Koda,who is lodged in the Birsa Munda Central Jail,also cast his vote. The lone CPI(ML) legislator abstained.

Tight security for Jagan

ANDHRA PRADESH: YSR Congress chief Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy,who is in jail,cast his vote in the Assembly after being brought there amidst tight security. Former minister Mopidevi Venkata Ramana,lodged like Jagan in the Chanchalguda jail in connection with the same case,was also brought to the Assembly for casting his vote.

