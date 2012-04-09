Visit reflects maturity in ties,says Omar

Voicing hope that President Asif Ali Zardaris visit would mark the start of a sustained process to resolve all issues between India and Pakistan,J-K Chief Minister Omar Abdullah on Sunday said it would be a forward movement if the Pakistani leader comes to Jammu and Kashmir.

Omar said the fact Pakistan has not harped on Kashmir first reflected the maturity in our relations.

Jammu and Kashmir issue has long threatened our relation. The fact that it hasnt been talked about much does not mean it is not an important issue. But it hasnt hijacked the dialogue, he told PTI. Omar said though he had not expected too much from the visit,there is now a possibility that we can have a sustained engagement process with the ultimate aim of resolving all issues.

On Zardari visiting Kashmir,the CM said,I think it is long overdue. I would like to be able to visit Mirpur and Muzaffarabad and I think for President Zardari to be able to come to J-K would also be forward movement.

Omar also recalled that Zardari had said,when they last met in Pakistan before he became President,that he would visit Kashmir when he comes to India the next time.

In a lighter vein,Omar said he had bet him a rupee that he wont be able to keep his word.

Earlier,Omar had tweeted: Kashmir is off the menu today; no gushtabas :-) ,referring to the lunch hosted by Prime Minister Manmohan Singh for the Pakistani guests.

