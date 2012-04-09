Visit reflects maturity in ties,says Omar

Voicing hope that President Asif Ali Zardaris visit would mark the start of a sustained process to resolve all issues between India and Pakistan,J-K Chief Minister Omar Abdullah on Sunday said it would be a forward movement if the Pakistani leader comes to Jammu and Kashmir.
Omar said the fact Pakistan has not harped on Kashmir first reflected the maturity in our relations.
Jammu and Kashmir issue has long threatened our relation. The fact that it hasnt been talked about much does not mean it is not an important issue. But it hasnt hijacked the dialogue, he told PTI. Omar said though he had not expected too much from the visit,there is now a possibility that we can have a sustained engagement process with the ultimate aim of resolving all issues.
On Zardari visiting Kashmir,the CM said,I think it is long overdue. I would like to be able to visit Mirpur and Muzaffarabad and I think for President Zardari to be able to come to J-K would also be forward movement.
Omar also recalled that Zardari had said,when they last met in Pakistan before he became President,that he would visit Kashmir when he comes to India the next time.
In a lighter vein,Omar said he had bet him a rupee that he wont be able to keep his word.
Earlier,Omar had tweeted: Kashmir is off the menu today; no gushtabas :-) ,referring to the lunch hosted by Prime Minister Manmohan Singh for the Pakistani guests.
