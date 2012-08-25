US teen held for 2 yrs escapes captors,says sexually abused

A girl reported missing more than two years ago when she was 15 told police she escaped a home in Illinois where she had been held captive and repeatedly sexually assaulted.

Authorities in Washington Park,a village in the southwestern part of the state,raided the house Thursday afternoon and took into custody a 24-year-old man and his mother. They also recovered the teens young child,which the girl said was the result of rape by her captor.

Washington Park Police Chief David Clark said they believe the mans mother aided the crimes. Police would not identify either of them by name because they had not been charged as of early Friday. About two dozen members of a police commando unit swarmed the home.

One officer carried the child from the home,shielding the toddler with a sheet. The child was then taken away in an ambulance.

Police in St. Louis,Missouri,had listed the girl as a missing or runaway juvenile in April 2010.

The teen told police she was held against her will and was beaten and sexually assaulted almost every day. She reported trying to escape several times but said her captor chased her down each time and forced her back to the home at gunpoint.

For all the latest News Archive News, download Indian Express App