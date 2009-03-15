Follow Us:
Monday, June 18, 2018
US scrambles to assure China over investments

US president Barack Obamas aides scrambled to assure China that its hundreds of billions of dollars in US bonds were safe...

Written by Agence France Presse | Washington | Published: March 15, 2009 11:14:03 pm
US president Barack Obamas aides scrambled to assure China that its hundreds of billions of dollars in US bonds were safe,after Chinese premier Wen Jiabao expressed concerns about the safety of its investments. Theres no safer investment in the world than in the US, said White House spokesman Robert Gibbs,underlining Obamas bid to strive for fiscal sustainability and slash the ballooning budget deficit.

Lawrence Summers,director of the White Houses National Economic Council,echoed Obamas commitment that the US would be sound stewards of the money we invest. China held $727.4 billion in US Treasury bonds at the end of last year,according to US government data.

