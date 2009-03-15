US scrambles to assure China over investments

US president Barack Obamas aides scrambled to assure China that its hundreds of billions of dollars in US bonds were safe,after Chinese premier Wen Jiabao expressed concerns about the safety of its investments. Theres no safer investment in the world than in the US, said White House spokesman Robert Gibbs,underlining Obamas bid to strive for fiscal sustainability and slash the ballooning budget deficit.
Lawrence Summers,director of the White Houses National Economic Council,echoed Obamas commitment that the US would be sound stewards of the money we invest. China held $727.4 billion in US Treasury bonds at the end of last year,according to US government data.
