US panel backs first take-at-home HIV test

American consumers may soon be able to test themselves for the virus that causes AIDS in the privacy of their own homes,after a panel of experts on Tuesday recommended approval of the first rapid,over-the-counter HIV test.

The 17 members of the federal Food and Drug Administration advisory panel voted that benefits of the OraQuick HIV test outweigh potential risks. The test uses a mouth swab to return a result in 20 minutes.

The FDA will make its final decision on whether to approve the product later this year. Based in Bethlehem,Pennsylvania,Orasure has marketed a version of OraQuick to health care practitioners since 2004. When used by professionals,the test accurately identifies carriers and non-carriers 99 per cent of the time. But a trial conducted by the firm showed the home test correctly detected HIV in those carrying the virus 93 per cent of the time.

