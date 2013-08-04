In an extraordinary step,a bipartisan group of influential US lawmakers from both the Senate and the House of Representatives have sought a fact-finding investigation into Indias trade and industrial policies.

Noting in a letter that American exports to India are low given the size of its market,Congressional leaders asked the US International Trade Commission (ITC) to detail policies India has in place that restrict trade and violate intellectual property rights,as well as the effect they have on US exports,businesses and jobs.

The USITC has been asked to submit a report by November 30,2014.

We are writing to request that the Commission conduct an investigation regarding Indian industrial policies that discriminate against US imports and investment for the sake of supporting Indian domestic industries,and the effect that those barriers have on the US economy and US jobs, lawmakers wrote in a letter to Irving A Williamson,chairman,USITC.

The investigation allows the US government to better understand specific international trade issues and develop appropriate responses to address them.

This investigation is completely warranted given Indias systematic disregard for intellectual property protection standards, said Mark Elliot,co-chair of Alliance for Fair Trade with India (AFTI) executive vice president,Global Intellectual Property Center,US Chamber of Commerce.

Congressmen asked the Commission to provide an overview of trends and policies in India affecting trade and foreign direct investment in that countrys agriculture,manufacturing and service sectors,as well as the overall business environment.

Following the letter,USITC will make detailed inquiries and will ultimately present a final report to the requesting committees.

