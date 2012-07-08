US grants special ally status to Afghanistan

Matthew Rosenberg & Graham Bowley

The United States declared Afghanistan a major,non-NATO ally on Saturday with Secretary of State Hillary Clinton personally delivering the news of Afghanistans entry into a club that includes Israel,Japan,Pakistan and other close Asian and Middle Eastern allies.

The move,announced as Clinton stood alongside President Hamid Karzai on the grounds of the presidential palace here,was part of a broad strategic partnership deal signed by the United States and Afghanistan in May,she said. The pact went into effect this past week.

The designation by the United States grants special privileges,like access to excess American military supplies,and training,to countries,Clinton said at the news conference in Kabul. In a separate statement,the State Department said Afghanistan would be able to benefit in some areas of military planning,and procurement.

Afghanistan will also be able to obtain loans of equipment from the United States and financing for leasing other equipment. The agreement does not,however,entail any security commitment by the United States to Afghanistan,the State Department said,unlike Americas commitment to its allies under NATO treaties.

Afghanistans designation as a formal ally was the latest in a series of recent American moves that have eased  though not fully erased  Afghan fears of being abandoned at the end of NATOs combat mission in 2014.

The next step,Afghan and American officials say,is working out a deal that would keep a residual American force here to continue training Afghan soldiers and tracking down insurgents after 2014. Talks on the arrangement have not yet begun,American officials say,and estimates they offer on the number of troops that could stay vary from as little as 10,000 to as many as 25,000 or 30,000.

Clinton however reiterated on Saturday that Washington did envision keeping American troops in Afghanistan,where they would also be on hand to provide the kind of air power and surveillance capabilities needed to give Afghan forces an edge over the Taliban.

Regarding fears of Taliban,Clinton said the alliance and other American commitments to Afghanistan should make clear to the Taliban that they cannot wait us out.

International donors pledging $16bn in Afghan aid

Tokyo: A US diplomatic official said international donors are pledging $16 billion in aid for Afghanistan in hopes of helping stabilize the country after most foreign combat troops depart at the end of 2014. The announcement is expected later on Sunday at a Tokyo conference attended by about 70 countries and organizations.AP

