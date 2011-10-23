Up Up and Away

Two laptops that show upgrades arent always cosmetic

It is not always that I desperately want to buy one of the gadgets that I get to review. The new MacBook Air has certainly been an exception.

It has never been this effortless to work on a notebook. You can rest it on your belly,walk with it or even take it to the bathroom,and you wouldnt even know it was there. The aluminum unibody design makes the Air seem like one solid unit and not something assembled from smaller parts. No wonder it weighs just about a kilogram,which is pretty much weightless in a world where an average notebook is at least 2.3 kg. And despite being just 11.6 inches (there is also a 13.3 inch version),the Air brings you a full-size backlit keyboard,which seduces you to write on it.

But while these features have always made it a favourite among many,especially writers and bloggers,it is the new heart of the Air that takes your breath away. The Air now features the OS X Lion that,in a way,changes the character of the device. With Lion,you can use multi-touch gestures to control the device and literally swipe through the many apps that you have opened,simultaneously. If you are someone who also works on a tablet,these new gestures will ensure that the shift from tablet to Air will be painless.

You no longer have to install programmes. Just click on the App store icon on the menu and download the ones you need; again a legacy of the tablet era. You also have the Mission Control,which lets you keep a tab on all the active programmes,and even sort them if needed. And to get to Mission Control you just have to push three fingers up on the touchpad.

Air now features the latest Intel Core i5 and i7,so jumping from one heavy duty app to another is a breeze,literally. The battery can last you an entire day,if you shut down the laptop once in a while. I did not have to recharge it for the entire fortnight (about 10 hours of usage) that I had it for review.

The updated MacBook Air is available with 64 GB,128 GB and 256 GB flash drive versions and costs between Rs 56,900 and Rs 89,900,at least 30 per cent cheaper than its earlier price.

Heavy metal It might be a bit heavy,but the new HP dv6 -6015TX laptop knows how to rock a heavy metal performance. The dv6 makes its intentions clear,from the bold metallic look to the even louder speakers.

For me,the killer feature is the new Beats Audio Speakers. Being an entry-level audiophile,I have always cribbed about how laptops  even those that cost a bomb  never bothered to put in decent speakers. But over the past year I have seen a handful of laptops that are serious about sound.

The dv6 is as good as any in this pack and ups the ante with the HP quad speaker ensemble of two speakers in front and two at the rear. Well,I had a tough time pushing up the volume to full. If the audio is this good,the video has to be able to keep up. The video in the dv6 goes a notch higher making good use of the 15.6 inch full-HD display. This combo makes it one of the best entertainment laptops in the market now. Interestingly,there are two headphone ports in the laptop as well.

The other good thing is the keyboard. Though a bit cluttered and lacking gesture recognition,its got the best keys you would find in a non-Mac computer. There is also the backlit multi-touch keypad as well as a one-touch Web key. But the keyboard itself is choc-a-bloc and could do with some air.

Thanks to the AMD Radeon with 2GB GDDR video memory,you can play Need For Speed and other heavy-duty games without unintentional breaks. The dv6 also comes with super storage with a 1TB option and a USB 3.0 port if you want more content space.

It has an Intel Core i3 chip,4 GB of RAM and runs the Windows 7 Home Basic. Price starts at Rs 40,990.

