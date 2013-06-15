UP nod to file charges against ex-minister

The Uttar Pradesh government on Friday gave permission to the Vigilance Establishment for filing chargesheet against former labour minister Ramendra Singh,his wife Ratna,brother and nephew,on charges of taking over government land and indulging in corruption as a minister.

A government spokesperson said that Vigilance had sought permission last month for filing the chargesheet following an investigation and finding evidence against Singh,his wife,brother Rajendra Pratap Singh and the latters son,Rituraj Singh,who are members of the college management at their native place Kharaila village in Mahoba.

The Vigilance had also recommended realisation of a fine of Rs 25.50 lakh from Singh and the college management,which was approved today. The Vigilance had conducted the investigation following Lokayuktas recommendation,who had probed complaints against Badshah Singh.

