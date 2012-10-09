United Spirits shares jump on Diageo hope

United Spirits gained 6.6 per cent on rising hopes the Indian spirits maker controlled by billionaire Vijay Mallya will clinch a deal to sell a stake to Diageo Plc.

A report suggested Mallya and rival liquor tycoon Kishore Rajaram Chhabria have arrived at a truce in their long-standing legal dispute over ownership of whiskey brand Officer’s Choice,was seen facilitating a potential deal with Diageo.

Calls made by Reuters to United Spirits officials were unanswered while Chhabria could not be contacted immediately.

