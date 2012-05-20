Ilyas Kashmiri may still be on Indias list of most wanted Pakistan-based terrorists but the United Nations has taken a call that he be treated dead until proven otherwise.

In changes that were made to the Al Qaeda Sanctions list on May 10,almost a year after he was believed to have been killed in a US drone strike,the United Nations Security Council added a line changing his current status: Reportedly deceased in Pakistan on 11 June 2011. All references to him are now in the past tense.

The UNSC decision comes amid speculation in Pakistan that Kashmiri may be still alive. With Kashmiri,this has happened once earlier  US authorities claimed in September 2009 that he had been killed in drone attacks but he surfaced a month later.

This attack also finds mention in the FBIs investigation of David Coleman Headley. In fact,Headley had made many attempts to verify reports of Kashmiris death. One of his contacts informed him three weeks later that the reports were incorrect.

After the June 2011 drone attacks,Abu Hunzla Kashir,self-styled spokesman of Kashmiris 313 Brigade,put out a statement that their leader had been killed in the attacks. But weeks later it emerged that the photograph of a body,purportedly of Kashmiri,put out as part of the statement,was that of one of the 26/11 attackers.

But the fact that he has not been active in the past year has led most intelligence agencies to believe that he may have died.

