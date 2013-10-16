UIDAI appeals against SC Aadhaar order

The Unique Identification Authority of India (UIDAI) has joined the government and oil PSUs in appealing against the SC order which restricted all authorities from denying a benefit or service to any citizen of India for want of the Aadhaar card.

Citing benefits of the Aadhaar card,the authority submitted that as part of its pro-poor approach the UIDAI focuses on enrolling Indias underprivileged community for many of whom Aadhaar may be the first form of identification but no one gets enrolled for Aadhaar without undergoing verification.

It said as on September 30,more than 53 crore residents have enrolled for Aadhaar and an amount of Rs 3,494 crore has been incurred on the programme by the Centre and oil marketing companies have detected around 45,000 duplicate LPG connections which would save the exchequer around Rs 23 crore per annum.

The introduction of Aadhaar needs to be seen as a part of the continuing quest of the government to improve efficient and transparent delivery of public services, the UIDAI has said in its application.

The Ministry of Petroleum and Natural Gas as well as PSUs like HPCL and BPCL have already moved the court,seeking modification and clarification of the apex courts interim order. The court has decided to hear the bunch of pleas finally on October 22.

The PIL in the matter has been filed by Justice K S Puttaswamy,a retired judge of the Karnataka High Court who has challenged the legal validity of the Aadhaar scheme of the UIDAI.

