Two contract killers held with arms and cash

The Ahmedabad Crime Branch arrested two contract killers on Friday,who are allegedly involved in nine murders,including two in Mumbai. They were also behind the killing of a woman in Ahmedabad, on a contract given to mandap service traders of Rajkot. The duo were arrested with arms and cash from an area near Vishala Circle in Ahmedabad. One of the two has given more leads to police in city-based trader Chintan Shahs firing case too.

The accused were identified as Himanshu alias Raja ,a real estate agent of Rajkot,and Shabbir alias Raju Marathi Sheikh,a native of Mumbai. The police seized three pistols,one country-made revolver,three mobilephones and Rs 1 lakh from the duo.

Crime Branch officials said the duo,who were arrested for carrying arms illegally,confessed to killing Kamini Patel,owner of Kailash Estate in Odhav area of Ahmedabad,who was found dead in October this year. The accused confessed to buying three pistols from one Rampal Yadav,a resident of Surendranagar and a native of Etawa in UP. The duo had gone to UP with Yadav to purchase arms that were reportedly used to kill Patel.

Ahmedabad Police Commissioner Shivanand Jha said,The arrest of Himanshu has detected the murders of Ahmedabad,Rajkot,Nadiad and others that were committed by him on contract basis for money.\

