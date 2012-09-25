Twitter Torture

Five months after he was forced to quit from party posts after a controversial CD involving him surfaced,former Congress spokesperson Abhishek Manu Singhvi continues to be hounded by people on Twitter. He even responded to them on Monday with some tweets of his own. Even true cd has no pub int (public interest),illegality,corruption. why hound me. In fact (CD) not true cos (because) of 2 ct (two court) orders and cfsl report. Then why attack me…pls rd ur law (please read your law) again. Only either spouse (spouses of the two people in the CD) can complain-not u (you). Ur (your) stomach ache only salacious,biased or motivated… Does that give u (you) license to abuse/hound me for no pub int (public interest), illegality,corruption & become moral policeman (even assuming cd true).

Deemed Fit

THOUGH the IITs have prevailed over the HRD Ministry in the tussle over the proposal to have a common entrance examination for all engineering colleges,minister Kapil Sibal has managed a consolation: he has won over the deemed-to-be universities on this issue. About 40 deemed-to-be universities have agreed to participate in a common entrance test next year for engineering courses. This is significant,considering that Sibal has hardly been a darling of deemed universities. In 2009,his ministrys decision to blacklist 44 deemed universities,after a review committee had found them deficient on many counts,had seen Sibal at the receiving end of the ire of such institutions.

Hands Full

SEVEN years after the CBI registered a case against a South African PSU,Denel,CBI director Amar Pratap Singh is trying to take it to its logical conclusion. Singh,along with DIG Praveer Ranjan,is heading to South Africa to discuss the matter with the South African authorities. The two are likely to be joined by Indian Ambassador Virendra Gupta. The case has been dragging on for several years as South Africa has not provided evidence despite letter rogatories. Singh,who is set to retire by November,is in the thick of the action at the end of his term with a bunch of cases before him,including those related to coal block allocations,offshore mining and other high profile corruption cases.

Laws of Coalition

ARE coalition compulsions to be blamed for the governments inability to appoint competent law officers in several court cases? The Supreme Court seems to think so. Chief Justice S H Kapadia,unhappy with the quality of lawyers representing the government in some important matters,told Additional Solicitor General Mohan Parasaran that the pressures of coalition politics were behind the appointment of many law officers. We feel that coalition politics is going on with the appointment of these law officers as well. You must have law officers who are conversant with laws and draft the petitions well in order to ensure there is no revenue leakage, Kapadia said. The comments came in the context of many of the Centres tax petitions being dismissed because of inferior representations.

