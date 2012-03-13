Twitter acquires mobile blogging firm Posterous

Social networking site Twitter has said it has acquired Posterous,a start-up firm in mobile blogging business,but did not disclose the purchase price.

“Posterous engineers,product managers and others will join our teams working on several key initiatives that will make Twitter even better,” Twitter said in a blog post.

“This (Posterous) team has built an innovative product that makes sharing across the web and mobile devices simple,a goal we share,” the micro-blogging firm said.

Withot disclosing the financial terms of the deal,it said: “Acquisitions have given us people and technology that have enabled us to more quickly build a better Twitter for you.”

Founded in 2008,Posterous is a mobile blogging platform which let people use smartphones to post pictures,videos and audio etc and share them with others.

“The opportunities in front of Twitter are exciting,and we couldn’t be happier about bringing our team’s expertise to a product that reaches hundreds of millions of users around the globe,” Posterous Founder and CEO Sachin Agarwal wrote in a post on the company’s website.

He further said,”Posterous Spaces will remain up and running without disruption. We will give users ample notice if we make any changes to the service.”

