TV reporter among the molesters

RTI activist and Team Anna member Akhil Gogoi on Saturday alleged that a reporter of a local news channel,which captured on camera last Mondays molestation incident,was among the group of people who carried out the assault.

The channel,NewsLive,denied the allegation and called it wild and baseless.

Gaurav Jyoti Neog of NewsLive was among those who had molested the girl, Gogoi said,showing what he called an unedited version of the video footage at a press conference here. I am going to hand this video footage to the DGP, he said.

Syed Zarir Hussain,managing editor of NewsLive,denied the allegation. This is the wildest of wild allegation. The video clippings that he showed belongs to NewsLive,and no portion of those clippings directly or indirectly makes my reporter involved in the crime, Hussain told The Sunday Express. Akhil Gogoi has been targeting NewsLive because we have been questioning his credentials and integrity.

Our off-duty reporter Gaurav was passing by when he saw a brawl outside the pub. While he started taking visuals with his mobile phone,he also rang up office asking for a camera crew. Accordingly,on-duty reporter Dibya Bordoloi rushed to the spot with a cameraperson, Hussain said. Gaurav said he would sue Gogoi.

