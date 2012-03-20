The Trinamool Congress on Monday ruled out expelling Dinesh Trivedi,who had to resign after earning the wrath of party chief Mamata Banerjee for raising passenger fares in Rail Budget. The question does not arise, partys Rajya Sabha MP Sukhendu Sekhar Roy said here.

Trivedi was present when Mamata had an informal interaction with party MPs both from Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha. We had certain exchanges of views with her during which we have been instructed by her to maintain the party line,particularly that was reflected in election manifesto, he said.

