Thursday, June 14, 2018
Trinamool rules out Trivedis expulsion

The Trinamool Congress ruled out expelling Dinesh Trivedi,who had to resign after earning the wrath of party chief Mamata Banerjee for raising passenger fares in Rail Budget

Written by Press Trust Of India | New Delhi | Published: March 20, 2012 2:55:05 am
The Trinamool Congress on Monday ruled out expelling Dinesh Trivedi,who had to resign after earning the wrath of party chief Mamata Banerjee for raising passenger fares in Rail Budget. The question does not arise, partys Rajya Sabha MP Sukhendu Sekhar Roy said here.

Trivedi was present when Mamata had an informal interaction with party MPs both from Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha. We had certain exchanges of views with her during which we have been instructed by her to maintain the party line,particularly that was reflected in election manifesto, he said.

