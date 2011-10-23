Train mows down 15 near Bilaspur stn

Around 15 people were killed and 15 injured after being hit by a passenger train at Tarbahar railway crossing near Bilaspur Railway Station Saturday evening.

The accident occurred around 6.30 pm when they were caught among three trains while trying to move over the crossing crisscrossed by around 10-12 tracks. Two goods trains were coming from opposite directions and the victims were on a track between these trains when Bilaspur-Raipur Passenger Express came on the middle track. They were trapped between the goods trains and were run over by the passenger train, Manish Awasthi Chief PRO,Bilaspur Division said.

For all the latest News Archive News, download Indian Express App