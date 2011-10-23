Follow Us:
Thursday, June 14, 2018
Train mows down 15 near Bilaspur stn

Around 15 people were killed and 15 injured after being hit by a passenger train at Tarbahar railway crossing near Bilaspur Railway Station Saturday evening.

Written by Express News Service | Raipur | Published: October 23, 2011 12:08:50 am
The accident occurred around 6.30 pm when they were caught among three trains while trying to move over the crossing crisscrossed by around 10-12 tracks. Two goods trains were coming from opposite directions and the victims were on a track between these trains when Bilaspur-Raipur Passenger Express came on the middle track. They were trapped between the goods trains and were run over by the passenger train, Manish Awasthi Chief PRO,Bilaspur Division said.

