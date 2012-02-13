Tourism not hit,but worries for Indian investments

The political turmoil in Maldives has not affected the tourism industry that brings in most of its revenue but as the crisis continues,questions are being raised on the future of Indian investments in the island nations that have increased exponentially over the past three years.

By most accounts,there has been no perceivable drop in the tourists that spend time on the 100 resorts spread across the nation of different islands. The tourists,most of them in the high end bracket given the nature of luxury resorts that have cropped up here,rarely visited the capital city of Male where the political upheaval took place.

In fact,most proceed directly to their resorts from the airport that is located on an island adjacent to the capital city of Male. Officials running the airport say that there have been no flight cancellations and the number of tourists are similar to that observed in the past.

Many tourists who landed here on Sunday said that they were aware of the political situation in Male but were confident about not calling off their visit as there were no reports of bloodshed. We researched and found that the tourism industry is no affected by what is a political problem. There were not many reports of violence either so I decided not to change the travel plans, Thomas Kirsch,a tourist from Germany said.

Insiders in the tourism trade also said that while there were many inquiries from tourists about the situation in Maldives,there were hardly any cancellations. One of the reasons,sources said,was that resorts were not offering refunds and the high costs deterred tourists from canceling.

While in the short term there is no visible impact on the Maldivian economy,there are worries about Indian investments in the nation that have increased by leaps and bounds over the past few years. From $90 million in 2009,investments from India have crossed the $450 million mark last year.

The biggest investment has been by the GMR group that has been given the contract to build and operate the international airport. One of the recent triggers of the movement against Nasheed was on his decision to award the contract to GMR. In fact,newly sworn in Home Minister Mohamed Jameel Ahmed,had brought out a handbook last year on alleged corrupt practices by GMR and the loss to the Maldivian economy.

However,Jameel,selected by President Waheed to cobble together a coalition government,has toned down his anti India rhetoric drastically since being named as the Home Minister. Since he has been named,the politician,who took GMR to court on the issue if imposing user development fees on passengers,has refrained to comment on India.

In fact,when asked about his position on India,Jameel said he is only concerned about the security situation of the county. M Ganapati,the special Indian envoy,also pointed out that Jameel has not made any statements on India in the past week. The structure of the new government will determine whether Indian investors will continue to pump in money to the island nation.

