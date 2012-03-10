Top Kishenji aide gives up before Mamata

Suchitra Mahato,considered to be the closest aide of slain Maoist Kishenji,on Friday surrendered before Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee at the state secretariat.

When presented before mediapersons by Mamata,she said she was impressed with the Chief Ministers development initiatives in Junglemahal and wanted to return to normal life. But I do not want to talk now,if necessary I will speak my mind later, she said.

Suchitra,who joined CPI (Maoist) after her marriage to Sashadhar Mahato,brother of PCAPA chief Chhtradhar Mahato,climbed up the ranks very quickly with her skills in encounters and led several Maoist operations from the front. She became Kishenjis trusted aide after Sashadhar was shot in an encounter in West Midnapore in March 2011 and after Anu aka Kalpana,wife of Maoist state secretary Akash,was arrested in February 2011.

Significanty,security forces have proof that show Suchitra was with Sashadhar when he was killed and also with Kishenji at Burishol village where he was shot in an encounter with the security forces.

In spite of doubts among Maoist cadres that she might have played a role in putting both Sashadhar and Kishenji in the trap laid by security forces,police officials said Suchitra was to be inducted in the CPI (Maoist) state committee. A senior police officer said a document recovered four months ago showed Suchitras name was proposed for induction in the state committee. However,after Kishenjis death in November last year,the outfits leadership made a thorough inquiry which cast doubts about Suchitras presence with the top leader,totally unguarded at Burishol village,said a Maoist leader.

Till she surrendered,Suchitra was a member of Bengal-Jharkhand-Orissa-Bihar Regional Committee.

For all the latest News Archive News, download Indian Express App