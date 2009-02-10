Top Hizbul chief held in Valley

One of the most wanted militants and chief operational commander of Kashmirs largest indigenous militant outfit Hizbul Mujahideen,Muzaffar Ahmed Dar alias Gaznavi,was arrested by police in Srinagar on Monday. The militant commander,the police claimed,was the mastermind behind several terror incidents,including the Narbal IED blast on Baramulla-Srinagar highway in July 2008 in which 12 soldiers were killed when an Army convoy was passing through the area. The Hizbul had claimed responsibility for the attack.

Police sources said Dar was arrested from a residential house on the outskirts of the city at Saderbal after the police got a tip off about his presence on Monday afternoon. No weapon was recovered from his possession. We recovered a fake identity card from him, a police officer said. The police said they were questioning Dar and expected some vital information from him.

Over the years,Dar had masterminded several terror activities and was actively involved in financing the activities of the Hizbul Mujahideen. Dars arrest is a major success for the police, said Inspector General of Police,Kashmir,B Srinivas.

