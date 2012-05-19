Token tightening of belt

Coming in the wake of Finance Minister Pranab Mukherjees warning on Wednesday that government would resort to unpopular austerity measures to deal with fiscal problems,the first set of these belt-tightening steps turned out to be more of token measures that are merely a re-run of what was announced in the last few years.

The new set of measures,indication of which were available on Friday,restrict government officials and ministers from holding meetings in five-star hotels and flying first class.

Instead,conferences and seminars would be held in state-run hotels or venues like the Capitals Vigyan Bhawan that are maintained by government agencies.

The ministry is also likely to restrict foreign trips and the size of delegations in such visits and air travel only by the national carrier Air India may be permitted. The government is also likely to ban purchase of new vehicles and creation of new posts.

Officials concede that such moves are largely cosmetic in nature and do not lead to any significant spending cuts.

The austerity measures will have two parts by cutting down on both the plan and non-plan spends. Non-plan expenditure will be cut by 10 per cent by restrictions such as barring foreign travels and shunning five-star hotels, a Finance Ministry official said.

Apart from this,the Finance Ministry is also planning to restrict spending on plan expenditure to some extent,but officials concede that the scope of this will be limited. No new schemes will be permitted mid-year. For the 12th Plan period,we will expect more programmes and schemes to be merged, the official said.

The ministry is also expected to issue guidelines to administrative ministries that no more funds will be provided in the course of the current fiscal through the first and second supplementary demands for grants. Any extra spending will have to be met through internal savings. Only some amount of funds for unforeseen expenditure will be raised in the third supplementary demand for grants, the official said.

Further,nodal ministries will also have to ensure that the fiscal discipline is maintained by state-run firms and autonomous bodies under them and all unspent balances are accounted for.

For all the latest News Archive News, download Indian Express App