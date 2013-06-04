This Week The Northeast: Spreading the word

Spreading the word

Assam is not just about violence and bandhs,a message that a group is seeking to spread outside. Headed by entrepreneur Shyamkanu Mahanta,the group has launched a series of musical campaigns aimed at taking the work and teachings of 16-century saint-reformer Sankaradeva beyond the state. The second of these events took place in Bangalore last weekend. Anchored by Victor Banerjee,the campaign included a film on Sankardevas life and works,a play in the satriya form,and a special composition by Ustad Amjad Ali Khan to put the reformers message across to the southern audience. Those in the audience included Kannada writer Chandrashekhar Kambara,union minister Veerappa Moily and Assamese writer Lakshminandan Bora.

Tripura border tourism

The Left Front government in Tripura has discovered a new tourist spot. It has decided to develop Akhaura,a customs check-post on the Bangladesh border and on the outskirts of capital Agartala,as a tourist spot on the lines of Wagah on the Pakistan border in Punjab. Tourism Minister Ratan Bhowmik said galleries would soon come up near the check-post to allow audience to watch the daily flag hoisting/lowering and parade ceremonies,while a hotel is also being planned close to the border. Officials from both side have agreed to the proposal,with Bhowmik saying this would be first such tourist spot in the country after Wagah.

Remembering war heroes

At Kilapara in the West Garo Hills district of Meghalaya,the BSF last week not only gave a much-needed facelift to an almost forgotten war memorial built four decades ago to commemorate the martyrs of the 1971 conflict between India and Pakistan,but also got officials from Bangladesh to join Indian officers in jointly unveiling it. BSF director-general Subhash Joshi played host to Border Guard Bangladesh (BGB) director-general Maj Gen Aziz Ahmed,while members of the families of several BSF jawans who had died fighting turned up to see their names etched in golden letters on the memorial column.

New Arunachal governor

Arunachal Pradesh last week got a new governor,Lt Gen (retd) Nirbhay Sharma,the second former army officer in succession after Gen (retd) J J Singh. Sworn in on Wednesday,Sharma has asked the state government as well as the people to think and go ahead of the rest of India because it is in this state that the sun rises first. Having served mostly in the Northeast and Jammu & Kashmir,Sharmas last assignment last assignment was as a corps commander and security adviser to the J&K government. During that period,he played a key role as a defence strategist and in the conduct of parliamentary and assembly elections.

Dog bites and numbers

In Lunglei,second largest town in Mizoram after capital Aizawl,dog bites man frequently enough to merit a statistical assessment. Stray and domestic dogs have together bitten 102 people in the first four months of the current year. The cumulative figure since January 2010 works out to 726,with the Lunglei Civil Hospital treating on an average 25 dog-bitten persons every month. With an anti-rabies injection costing Rs 400 and a full course Rs 2,000,residents of the town last week got district magistrate V Sapchhunga to warn dog owners to ensure that their dogs are constantly in chains.

For all the latest News Archive News, download Indian Express App