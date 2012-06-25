This Week Chhattisgarh: Generic drug already a hit

Generic drug already a hit

To provide inexpensive medicines to the poor,Chief Minister Raman Singh has asked all district hospitals in the state to sell generic drugs. The shops in these government hospitals,run by the Indian Red Cross Society,are directed to begin the sale within 15 days. Generic medicines come without a brand name,and are nearly 40 per cent cheaper than the branded ones,but have the same impact in terms of treatment. The move came after a generic medicines shop  opened in May at Surguja district hospital  registered encouraging sales. The first step in this direction was taken by the government in 2010 by setting up Jan Aushdhayalas that sell generic medicines.

Failing the test

While over 160 students from the Maoist-dominated districts cracked the engineering entrance exam this year,45 per cent students across the state failed to clear the Class X exam. The worst result was in Mathematics. Except Durg and Bijapur,in all the other districts the pass percentage in Mathematics was a mere 30 per cent. While 38 students cracked the AIEEE in Rajnandgaon,only 30.4 per cent students in the district could clear Class X Mathematics exam. Of the more than four lakh students appearing for Class X exam,1.8 lakh failed,and only 30,094 scored first division. This,when a student who fails in two subjects is allowed to appear for a complementary exam. Only two students from the Maoist-dominated districts could find a spot among the top 100. In Dantewada,Bijapur and Surguja districts,the pass percentage hovered around 40 per cent. Needless to say,the figures present a grim picture of the education system.

No damage control

With the onset of monsoon,the state is confronting the yearly issue of saving rice from damage. Nearly 60 lakh quintal of rice is lying in the open at 63 centres. With no proper mechanism to protect the grain from rains,most of it is likely to be damaged in the next few months. While Markfed officials assure that steps have been taken to prevent the damage and proper covers distributed,the situation at the ground level is disturbing. Recent reports from Bilaspur say that 14 lakh quintal rice remained exposed to rains in the last few days and might suffer damage if not covered properly.

