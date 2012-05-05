The Sad Lot of the Plot

Book: Tell Me a Story

Author: Rupa Bajwa

Publisher: Picador

Pages: 216

Price: Rs 399

Tell Me a Story is an oddly shaped book. The first two-thirds potter along well enough. The action stays focused on the small lives of a small family in small-town India. Rani is a bright young woman,who works in a beauty parlour,loves reading Filmfare,adores her young nephew,Bittu,and is a good daughter to her ageing father. She lives in a broken-down house with her hen-pecked brother,Mahesh,and her bossy,penny-pinching bhabhi,Neelam. Her aspirations are manageable,her life relatively happy within its constraints.

So far so good. Rupa Bajwa is on safe ground in the quiet detailing of minutiae: a technique used to good effect in her critically acclaimed first novel,The Sari Shop,which won the Commonwealth Writers Award in 2005. The touches of humour that leavened the first book,in particular the affectionate portrait of its protagonist,a young man who works in the sari shop of the title,seems curiously lacking in her second. But still,the portrait of Rani that is slowly built up in the first part of the book might have been enough to carry the whole book along,but for reasons best known to herself,Bajwa takes a decision  on page 131,to be precise  which throws everything out of kilter.

Having exhausted the possibilities of the somewhat dull and certainly constrained circumstances of her protagonists life,Bajwa decides to roll up her sleeves and get autobiographical. Enter Sadhna,a completely new character,who then vies with Rani for the title role for what remains of the book. Like Bajwa,Sadhnas first novel received a fair amount of critical acclaim. Like Bajwa,shes struggling with her second. Sadhna is,you guessed it, that tortured being  a stalled novelist.

Apparently,being a writer is not quite so fine,true and beautiful a thing as its cracked up to be. It is  no,really  tainted with commercial considerations.

Sadhna was plunged into the world of writers,artists,critics and journalists of all kinds. Everyone had an opinion. They were all over the place  in magazines,on talk shows,at each others book launches and exhibitions. There was no self-doubt or hesitancy. In India,where only a handful of people could speak and write in English,a bunch of people with a facility of the language had appropriated literature,ruthlessly running the business along with their Western counterparts. The bearded and the bindi-ed of Delhi had set themselves up as the intelligentia [sic,satisfied in their incestuous circle,without foraying into unknown territories. Everyone was on the make,with an eye on the main chance.

It was a joke. A very sad one.

Her little god of literature had been snatched away. Literature was not as she had thought,a truthful,pure place where you could work hard to filter away the lies. It was a lie itself now,living in a savage marketplace.

Ranis view of Sadhnas world is one where dogs wore expensive sweaters and the people walking them looked malnourished,a city of residential colonies where tall iron gates clanged shut on their residents every night,trapping them in air-conditioned,television-ed jails.

A party at Sadhnas house reveals the true depth of upper-class shallowness. The house fills up with languid women who drape themselves about the place and suffix everything with yaar,and men like Pradipto Ghosh who pontificate on the need to re-invent the form imagine the unimaginable. Even Rani (yes,even a working-class woman like her) could sense that there was no affection,no real camaraderie here. Just clever performances.

Sadly,Bajwa is neither clever nor nasty enough to do satire. The caricatures of these people remain just that: caricatures. Above a certain social strata,theyre vacuous,self-centred,food-wasting poseurs; below,they are treated with more affection,but still cannot escape from their type.

The nadir for me was the exchange between Pradipto,who overhears a story that Rani tells his young son,and Sadhna:

Two genius women in one household and neither knows it. This is big. This is so big. I am going to make it big. This girl,what is her name,Rani,well first have to translate her stories into English,and then put your best stories together. Maybe you can write a few new ones. And then we make a splash. The subaltern and the middle class finally meet. We will market it as the first of its kind in India,where social boundaries have finally dissolved and the tradition of story-telling has prevailed.

Clearly,Pradipto has not heard of Aravind Adiga,Tarun Tejpal,Mridula Koshy,Manu Joseph,Manto,Satyajit Ray,Vikram Chanda,Baby Halder,Rohinton Mistry,Manju Kapur,Vikram Seth,Aman Sethi,um let me not go on. Hes also not noticed something that by this point in the book has become obvious to what one of Sadhnas guests refers to as the meanest intelligence: neither Rani nor Sadhna is particularly good at storytelling. Rani,by her own admission and on the evidence of the extracts related in the book; and Sadhna on the strength that the protagonist of her stalled second novel,a teacher in a government school called Rajendra Dubey,contemplates suicide every ten days or so,as though desperate to escape from the plot.

A perfect understanding passes between the two women,when Rani confesses that she misses her nephew terribly,and loves him more than my life, Sadhna responds,Ill never be able to finish this novel and I am sick of it, and then they both burst into tears. I know the feeling.

The blurb would have us know that Bajwas is a moving tale of loss and hope: One womans struggle to write a second novel is closer to the truth,but that may not have gone down so well on the cover.

