Revival of the silent era

Romance- Drama

Producers

Thomas Langmann and Emmanuel Montamat

Director and writer: Michel Hazanavicius

Cast: Jean Dujardin and Berenice Bejo

Release date February 17

The film,a tribute to the silent era,is set in 1927. It tells the story of George Valentin (Jean Dujardin),a silent movie star who is at the peak of his career and Peppy Miller (Berenice Bejo),an aspiring dancer who works as an extra in Valentins films. As studios move from silent films to the talkies,Valentin decides to go independent. He invests his fortune in a silent film starring himself. The movie fails at the box-office and turns Valentins world upside down. Around the same time,Peppy starts to gain popularity and is offered lead roles. As she slowly rises to fame in the industry,Valentins career dips futher.

Directed by Oscar-nominated French filmmaker Michel Hazanavicius,The Artist boasts of a strong cast led by actors Jean Dujardin and Berenice Bejo. John Goodman plays a producer in the film.

The buzz

* The film takes place in Hollywood between 1927 and 1932 and focusses on the decline of a film star and the rise of an actress,as silent cinema is replaced by the talkies

* Most of The Artist is silent and is shot in black-and-white. The film has received wide praise from critics and has won many accolades at international awards functions

* Lead actor Jean Dujardin won the Best Actor Award at the 2011 Cannes Film Festival,where the movie premiered. The Artist was nominated for six Golden Globes,and won three: Best Motion Picture – Musical or Comedy,Best Original Score and Best Actor – Motion Picture Musical or Comedy

