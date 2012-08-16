Talk of strike on Iran,rush to join Israel army

JODI RUDOREN

Three days into Josh Warhits first-ever visit to Israel,as a 16-year-old on a summer tour,war broke out in Lebanon,which transformed the groups itinerary  and his life plan. On Tuesday,with talk rampant about the possibility of an imminent Israeli attack on Iran,Warhit became a citizen of Israel to enlist in its army.

Our parents were freaking out, Warhit,now 22,recalled of that first trip during the war against Hezbollah. It only made us more thirsty. I love the Jewish people. Love involves commitment. Right now we need people to commit. Of course its scary, he added,regarding Iran,but if you feel a commitment,thats the thing to do.

Warhit,who grew up in New Rochelle,New York,and graduated from the University of Rochester after spending several summers in Israel,was one of 127 soldiers-to-be who landed Tuesday morning at Ben-Gurion International Airport here. They arrived after a week of intense media speculation that an Israeli strike on Irans nuclear facilities was increasingly likely,though the premier enemy of the moment was not mentioned by name during a heros welcome that included a live band,balloon hats and a speech by Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.

Part of a growing cadre of what are known as lone soldiers,they left behind parents,girlfriends,cars and stuffed animals to become infantrymen,intelligence officers,paratroopers and pilots in a formerly foreign land.

They receive a host of special benefits: three times the typical soldiers salary,a personal day off each month,a free flight home and vouchers for holiday meals. But with few exceptions for dual citizens from certain countries,they serve side by side in even elite combat units with native Israelis drafted out of high school.

Their motivation is often way higher than the average Israeli, said Col. Shuli Ayal,who oversees the lone-soldier programme. They want to make their service as meaningful as possible.

Netanyahu welcomed the troops on Tuesday into a battle against what he called a new anti-Semitism. Youve decided to defend the Jewish future, he told them. In previous times,for almost two millennia,the Jews could not defend themselves.

