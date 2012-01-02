Suspended IAS couple told to pay over Rs 45-cr tax

Suspended IAS couple Arvind Joshi and Tinoo Joshi,whose worth was estimated at Rs 350 crore,will have to pay Income Tax and penalties on undisclosed income of more than Rs 150 crore,which would add up to at least Rs 45 crore.

If the worth of Arvind Joshis sisters and father is added,the taxable amount would increase to about Rs 200 crore. Though there were reports that the IT department issued demand notices to the couple on Saturday,Joshi told The Indian Express that he was yet to receive any notice or order.

Its monstrous fiction, the 1979-batch officer said of the IT departments appraisal report submitted earlier,and the amount on which he will have to pay tax. Joshi was principal secretary in water resources department. His wife was principal secretary in the women and child welfare department.

