Several of the eight educational institutions barred from accepting contributions from overseas expressed surprise and outrage at the home ministrys action.

Besides JNU,IIT-K and Jamia,others on the FCRA-barred list are Madurai Kamaraj University,Pandit R S Shukla University,Allahabad University,University of Calcutta and National Institute of Immunology.

We are exempt from FCRA,our accounts are audited by CAG,so why did they cancel our registration? All relevant details,including a copy of Clause 20 of JNU Act has been forwarded to MHA, JNUs financial officer,Rakesh Verma,said.

IIT-Kanpur deputy registrar Shakeel Ahmed said they had not received any official communication on the matter. But all details were regularly submitted to the ministry,he said. Jamia financial officer Shahid Ashraf said they had been unable to file relevant documents on time. We have submitted them now; we hope they will change their decision, Ashraf said.

A senior home ministry official said: Educational institutions need to submit copies of the Act which mandates them to be audited by the CAG to be able to claim FCRA exemption. Only then can the order be revoked.

About 50 of the 4,139 organisations have so far written to the ministry seeking a review; at least three of these requests have been rejected.

