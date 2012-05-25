Sunny days

What Nikita Anand recalls of the 20 day shooting of Four Two Ka One in Goa is getting tanned in the harsh sunlight and the early morning shoots. There are very few buildings in Goa and even less highrises so the sunlight there is unfiltered and falls directly on everything. Shootings start early in the mornings in Goa because there is enough of sunlight. I had to get up at 5am for a 7am shoot for my make-up and hair. Imagine,on the first day of shooting itself,I had this dark tan which I had to hide with more make-up, quips Anand about the shooting.

The romantic comedy which also stars Jimmy Sheirgill,is directed by Anwer Khan who has assisted Ketan Desai.

For all the latest News Archive News, download Indian Express App