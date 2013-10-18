Students protest nod for Modi meet at university

A section of students of the Madras University Thursday staged a protest against permission accorded to a function at the varsity campus on Friday in which BJP prime miniterial candidate Narendra Modi will participate.

Modi is scheduled to deliver the 2013 Nani Palkhivala memorial lecture at the University of Madrass Centenary Auditorium. Alleging harassment by police in the name of security to Modi,students shouted slogans decrying permission for the meeting.

