Students protest nod for Modi meet at university

Written by Press Trust Of India | Chennai | Published: October 18, 2013 12:00:55 am
A section of students of the Madras University Thursday staged a protest against permission accorded to a function at the varsity campus on Friday in which BJP prime miniterial candidate Narendra Modi will participate.
Modi is scheduled to deliver the 2013 Nani Palkhivala memorial lecture at the University of Madrass Centenary Auditorium. Alleging harassment by police in the name of security to Modi,students shouted slogans decrying permission for the meeting.
For all the latest News Archive News, download Indian Express App