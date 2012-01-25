State of Union address: Obama quotes

Here are some key quotes from the speech:

Taxes/Buffett Rule

Tax reform should follow the Buffett rule: If you make more than $1 million a year,you should not pay less than 30 percent in taxes. And my Republican friend Tom Coburn is right: Washington should stop subsidizing millionaires. In fact,if you’re earning a million dollars a year,you shouldn’t get special tax subsidies or deductions. On the other hand,if you make under $250,000 a year,like 98 percent of American families,your taxes shouldn’t go up.

Housing

While government can’t fix the problem on its own,responsible homeowners shouldn’t have to sit and wait for the housing market to hit bottom to get some relief. That’s why I’m sending this Congress a plan that gives every responsible homeowner the chance to save about $3,000 a year on their mortgage,by refinancing at historically low interest rates. No more red tape. No more runaround from the banks. A small fee on the largest financial institutions will ensure that it won’t add to the deficit,and will give banks that were rescued by taxpayers a chance to repay a deficit of trust.

Payroll tax

Right now,our most immediate priority is stopping a tax hike on 160 million working Americans while the recovery is still fragile. People cannot afford losing $40 out of each paycheck this year. There are plenty of ways to get this done. So let’s agree right here,right now: No side issues. No drama. Pass the payroll tax cut without delay.

Construction

In the next few weeks,I will sign an Executive Order clearing away the red tape that slows down too many construction projects. But you need to fund these projects. Take the money we’re no longer spending at war,use half of it to pay down our debt,and use the rest to do some nation-building right here at home.

Financial crimes

Some financial firms violate major anti-fraud laws because there’s no real penalty for being a repeat offender. That’s bad for consumers,and it’s bad for the vast majority of bankers and financial service professionals who do the right thing. So pass legislation that makes the penalties for fraud count.

Clean energy development

There’s no reason why Congress shouldn’t at least set a clean energy standard that creates a market for innovation. So far,you haven’t acted. Well tonight,I will. I’m directing my administration to allow the development of clean energy on enough public land to power 3 million homes.

Immigration

We should be working on comprehensive immigration reform right now. But if election-year politics keeps Congress from acting on a comprehensive plan,let’s at least agree to stop expelling responsible young people who want to staff our labs,start new businesses,and defend this country. Send me a law that gives them the chance to earn their citizenship. I will sign it right away.

Insider trading/Congress

Send me a bill that bans insider trading by members of Congress,and I will sign it tomorrow. Let’s limit any elected official from owning stocks in industries they impact. Let’s make sure people who bundle campaign contributions for Congress can’t lobby Congress,and vice versa – an idea that has bipartisan support,at least outside of Washington.

Iran

Let there be no doubt: America is determined to prevent Iran from getting a nuclear weapon,and I will take no options off the table to achieve that goal. But a peaceful resolution of this issue is still possible,and far better,and if Iran changes course and meets its obligations,it can rejoin the community of nations.

Afghanistan

From this position of strength,we’ve begun to wind down the war in Afghanistan. Ten thousand of our troops have come home. Twenty-three thousand more will leave by the end of this summer. This transition to Afghan lead will continue,and we will build an enduring partnership with Afghanistan,so that it is never again a source of attacks against America.

Government gridlock

We should all want a smarter,more effective government. And while we may not be able to bridge our biggest philosophical differences this year,we can make real progress. With or without this Congress,I will keep taking actions that help the economy grow. But I can do a whole lot more with your help. Because when we act together,there is nothing the United States of America can’t achieve.

Tuition

At a time when Americans owe more in tuition debt than credit card debt,this Congress needs to stop the interest rates on student loans from doubling in July. Extend the tuition tax credit we started that saves middle-class families thousands of dollars. And give more young people the chance to earn their way through college by doubling the number of work-study jobs in the next five years.

Tax Inequality

We can either settle for a country where a shrinking number of people do really well,while a growing number of Americans barely get by. Or we can restore an economy where everyone gets a fair shot,everyone does their fair share and everyone plays by the same set of rules.

Obstruction

The state of our union is getting stronger. And we’ve come too far to turn back now. As long as I’m president,I will work with anyone in this chamber to build on this momentum. But I intend to fight obstruction with action and I will oppose any effort to return to the very same policies that brought on this economic crisis in the first place.

Auto industry turnaround

We bet on American workers. We bet on American ingenuity. And tonight,the American auto industry is back.

Manufacturing

We have a huge opportunity,at this moment,to bring manufacturing back. But we have to seize it. Tonight,my message to business leaders is simple: Ask yourselves what you can do to bring jobs back to your country and your country will do everything we can to help you succeed.

Tax Code

We should start with our tax code. Right now,companies get tax breaks for moving jobs and profits overseas. Meanwhile,companies that choose to stay in America get hit with one of the highest tax rates in the world. It makes no sense,and everyone knows it. So let’s change it.

Corporate taxes

No American company should be able to avoid paying its fair share of taxes by moving jobs and profits overseas. From now on,every multinational company should have to pay a basic minimum tax. And every penny should go towards lowering taxes for companies that choose to stay here and hire here.

