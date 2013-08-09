State Bank of India not to raise lending rates

State Bank of India (SBI),Indias largest lender,has no plans to hike lending rates in the near future as the bank is sitting on huge influx of deposits.

We are not thinking of hiking lending rates because we are witnessing a surge in deposits. We are getting a huge influx from the liquid mutual funds and last week,we have got about Rs 10,000-15,000 crore of new money. We are sitting on a significant amount of extra cash, SBI chairman Pratip Chaudhuri said here.

The SBI announcement came after private lenders Yes Bank and HDFC Bank hiked their base rate ,minimum rate of lending,following the RBIs liquidity squeezing moves last month. Other banks like Axis Bank and foreign lender Deutsche Bank have hiked their deposit rates.

According to the SBI chairman,banks which are borrowing in the wholesale market are challenged. But we are lending in the wholesale market. So in a way,its good for us. We are not seeing any pressure. Our cost of funds remains at about 6.7 per cent. At base rate as well,we have a spread of 3 per cent, Chaudhuri told reporters after the RBI central board meeting here.

HDFC Bank on Wednesday raised benchmark lending rate by 0.2 per cent to 9.80 per cent.

Yes Bank has also hiked the base rate upwards by 0.25 percentage points to 10.75 per cent on July 31.

