Star Union Dai-chi insurance launches traditional endowment plan

Private insurer Star Union Dai-chi Life (SUD Life) today launched a non-participating traditional endowment plan,Dhan Suraksha Platinum,and said it is aiming at around Rs 300 crore in premium collections from sales of this limited policy.

“Dhan Suraksha Platinum is a unique plan that has a strong combination of guaranteed savings for the future and guaranteed protection. We are targeting to sell about 30,000 policies,amounting to about Rs 300 crore premium,” Star Union Dai-ichi Life Insurance Managing Director and CEO Kamalji Sahay told reporters here.

This single premium non-participating traditional endowment plan is available till March,2012,he added.

The long-term plan,which offers a guaranteed return at the end of ten years,also offers a guaranteed death benefit to the policyholder of five times the premium paid.

The age limit for entry into the policy is eight years till 55 years and the minimum exit age is 18 years and 65 years.

Apart from tax benefits,this product also provides additional benefits for large,single premium policies,like 2 per cent on a single premium of Rs 5 lakh to Rs 40.90 lakh and 3 per cent for policy premiums of Rs 50 lakh and above.

Talking about the company’s break-even target,he said,”We are planning to hold on to our initial plan of five years as we are growing despite the industry slowdown,” he said.

The company will continue to focus on its bancassurance model and offer a comprehensive products to its customers,he added.

Dhan Suraksha Platinum is mainly targeted at high net worth or upper middle income individuals in the high tax bracket,he said.

“With strong domain expertise,SUD Life is fast moving up in the league table and as on financial year till November,2011,results published by IRDA,SUD Life has moved to 10th position on a gross premium basis among private life companies,” Sahay further said.

Star Union Dai-ichi Life Insurance Company Limited (SUD Life) is a joint venture of Bank of India,Union Bank of India and Dai-ichi Life Insurance,Japan.

