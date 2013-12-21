S&P cuts EU’s ‘AAA’ credit rating

Written by Reuters | Brussels | Published: December 21, 2013 12:46:27 am
Credit agency Standard & Poors cut its triple-A rating of the European Union by one notch on Friday,saying it had concerns about how the blocs budget was financed,a view EU leaders and other officials dismissed as misguided.
Standard & Poors announcement came the day after the EU reached a deal to overhaul the regions banking sector,a pact many commentators said fell short of expectations,although S&P said it had not factored into its credit assessment.
In our opinion,the overall creditworthiness of the now 28 European Union member states has declined, the rating agency said.
