South Korean activist says Chinese agents tortured him

A South Korean campaigner for democracy in North Korea claimed on Wednesday that he was tortured by Chinese state security agents during his three-month detention in China.

Kim Young-hwan,49,made the accusation in Seoul after he and three other South Korean activists were expelled from China last week. The four were seized in northeastern China on March 29.

For the last two months of my detention,they persistently demanded two things as a condition for my release: I admit to violating the Chinese laws and I never talk about the abuse I suffered at their hands when I returned home, Kim said. I rejected them.

Kim did not give details of the alleged abuse,pending a formal complaint from the Korean government to Beijing. But when a reporter asked him whether he suffered physical abuse and sleep deprivation, he said: Yes,both.

Kim said his group did not break Chinese laws. It collected information on human rights in North Korea and helped North Korean refugees living in China,he said. The arrests of the four South Koreans on charges of endangering national security got wide public attention in South Korea because of Kims background. As a leader of the 1980s student movement that helped force military strongman Chun Doo-Hwan to make democratic reforms in the 1980s he was tortured and imprisoned by his own government.

South Korea,as well as rights groups,had accused China of denying the four access to consular and legal services while they were held there. Beijing had said it handled the case as per its laws.

