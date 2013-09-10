Sonia reports fine,likely

Congress president Sonia Gandhi is likely to return from her medical check-up abroad in a couple of days. Congress sources said her medical reports are fine. On her return,the Centre may review the situation in UP if the Muzaffarnagar situation does not improve,sources said.

Since her surgery in the US in 2011,she has been going abroad for routine check-ups. There were concerns about her health after she fell sick during the debate on Food Security Bill in the Lok Sabha last month. She had been in hospital for a few hours. Union Health Minister Ghulam Nabi Azad had stated she felt uneasy after taking some medicines for common cold and headache. A few days later,Sonia left for her annual check-up abroad.

Party sources said Sonias medical test reports are fine. She should be here by Wednesday or Thursday, said a party source.

Sonia has been keeping a close watch on the communal tension in UP,sources said and added that the Centre may review the situation in UP on her return,if the situation does not improve. After her return,she is set to hit the campaign trail for Assembly elections in Madhya Pradesh,Chhattisgarh and Rajasthan,the dates for which are likely to be announced any time.

Rahul Gandhi has been involved in framing the partys policies and programmes since his appointment as Congress vice-president last January and Sonia continues to be the guiding force in the party and the government.

