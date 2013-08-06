Follow Us:
Thursday, June 14, 2018
My 1-year-old is battling Acute Leukemia. Please help me save my Aadriti  Sponsored

My 1-year-old is battling Acute Leukemia. Please help me save my Aadriti 
FIFA World Cup 2018

Solar panel scam: Two magistrates under scanner

The conduct of two magistrates who dealt with the solar panel case has come under the scanner of the High Court.

Written by Shaju Philip | Thiruvananthapuram | Published: August 6, 2013 12:59:39 am
Related News

The conduct of two magistrates who dealt with the solar panel case has come under the scanner of the High Court.

The HC Registrar (Vigilance) ordered Monday a probe into the conduct of additional chief judicial magistrate (economic offences) R V Raju,who allegedly failed to record the statement of accused Saritha S Nair. Nair approached the court to record a secret statement. The magistrate made sure there was no one in the courtroom and heard her for 20 minutes but did not record.

He asked Nair to give her statement to the jail authorities and kept her lawyer from the process. Meanwhile,a Bench of justice S S Satheeshchandran asked the HC registrar to seek explanation from the Pathanamthitta magistrate on a 30-day remand granted to Tenni Joppeh.

For all the latest News Archive News, download Indian Express App

More Related News
Advertisement
Advertisement
Live Blog
Advertisement
Best of Express
Advertisement
Buzzing Now