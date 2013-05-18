Skoda mulls stopping Fabia production in India

Czech car maker Skoda said it is considering stopping production of hatchback Fabia in India as it gears up to introduce new models here.

“Skoda is in the process of strengthening its model range and as a part of this process,Skoda is contemplating a pause in production of the Fabia in India,” a company spokesperson said in a statement.

The company’s immediate focus is to strengthen presence in the sedan segment with the upcoming launches in 2013-14,the official said.

“The Rapid in India was the first model launched as a part of our global 2018 growth strategy and we are happy with its performance. We expect future launches to further complement our market share,” the spokesperson said.

In the recent times,sales of Fabia has been declining drastically in the Indian market.

According to Society of Indian Automobile Manufacturers (SIAM),Skoda sold just 3,343 units during 2012-13 compared to 14,936 units in the previous fiscal,down 77.62 per cent.

Currently,prices of Fabia vary between Rs 5.03 lakh and Rs 8.14 lakh. These prices are as per the company’s official website and are for ex-showroom,Delhi.

