SJVN posts Rs 189.63 cr profit for Q3

Hydro power producer SJVN today posted a marginal decline in profit to Rs 189.63 crore for the three months ended December,2011.

In the year-ago period,the entity registered a profit of Rs 191.50 crore,according to a regulatory filing.

SJVN’s net sales from operations fell to Rs 368.25 crore in the third quarter of the current fiscal from Rs 396.41 crore in the same period a year ago.

“Pending filing of a petition by the company and final determination of tariff by the CERC,the sales have been provisionally recognised at Rs 36,825 lakh… for the quarter,” the filing said.

For the quarter ended December,2011,SJVN’s gross energy output stood at 1,098.72 million units.

The company noted that as the generation of hydroelectric power is dependent on the flow of water,which varies during various periods of the year,the results for the quarter may not be comparable with forthcoming quarters.

