Shoot-at-sight ordered in Assam town

Authorities have issued shoot-at-sight orders in the curfew-bound Dhubri town in western Assam following fresh incidents of violence including an attempt to set two houses on fire on Sunday night. Meanwhile,the victim of Saturday nights incident of stabbing was identified as Raihanu Naim,a journalist associated with Gana Chabuk,a weekly newspaper published from the border town.

Official sources in Guwahati said while miscreants tried to set the two houses on fire,the fire was doused with the prompt arrival of the police and fire brigade. Tension has been prevailing in Dhubri district following an incident of theft and vandalising of a Kali temple in the wee hours of Saturday,with the miscreants beheading the idol before decamping with cash and valuables.

While the authorities had clamped an indefinite curfew in the town on Saturday,two incidents of clash and stabbing occurred on that day despite the curfew,leading to the death of one person and injury of two others. Raihanu Naim,the journalist who died,was caught in the clash while returning from his workplace.

At least 14 persons have been arrested in connection with the incidents of Saturday and Sunday.

