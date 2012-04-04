Shehla murder: being framed,say accused

Interior designer Zahida Parvez and Saba Farooqui,who have been arrested in connection with the Shehla Masood murder case,claimed that they had been framed and that the mastermind was someone else.

The mastermind is one whose name had figured before,we have been framed, the duo claimed when CBI officials escorted them from a special court in Indore on Tuesday. You know who he is, they said and accused the agency of striking a deal to save the mastermind. The allegation has come in the wake of the CBIs announcement last week that they would file the chargesheet in time.

Zahida and Saba did not disclose the name despite being repeatedly asked by reporters even though they almost volunteered to take questions as they were being led away. The two had refused to record confessional statements before the magistrate,and have levelled a series of allegations against the CBI from the beginning.

They have come up with a host of allegations and requests. On March 6,Zahida admitted that she had intimate relations with BJP MLA Dhruvnarayan Singh but appeared to suggest that he was not involved in the crime. On Tuesday,too,she appeared to point toward someone else but refused to elaborate.

Meanwhile,Singhs lawyers accused the CBI of misleading the court by conducting a polygraph test on the legislator on March 25 instead of March 14 and keeping the fact from the court.

