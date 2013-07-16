Sensex tanks 368 points in early trade,bank stocks plunge

The BSE benchmark Sensex today plunged over 368 points in early trade,snapping its three- session rising streak,pulled down by financial sector stocks,including ICICI Bank and HDFC,after the RBI raised lending rates for banks.

The 30-share barometer slipped below the 20,000 points level by tumbling 368.91 points,or 1.84 per cent,to 19,665.57 with all the sectoral indices led by banking and realty,trading in red with losses up to 4.83 per cent. The index had gained over 741 points in the past three sessions.

The wide-based National Stock Exchange index,Nifty dipped below the 5,800 level by falling 101.95 points,or 1.69 per cent to,5,928.85. Brokers said fresh spell of selling by participants after the RBI last night came out with a slew of measures,including hiking the lending rates for banks and sucking up Rs 12,000 crore to stem the rupee volatility,dampened the trading sentiment.

Under the measures announced,RBI raised lending rates to commercial banks 2 per cent to 10.25 per cent making the loans costlier. They said,however,a firming trend in the Asian region following overnight gains on the US market,capped the losses on the domestic equity market.

The BSE banking index suffered the most by falling 4.83 per cent to 12,822.37 as stocks of SBI fell by 5.07 per cent to Rs 1,819,ICICI Bank by 5.25 per cent to Rs 1,007,HDFC Bank by 2.63 per cent to Rs 676.90 and Yes Bank by 8.21 per cent to Rs 459.40.

In the Asian region,Hong Kong’s Hang Seng index traded higher by 0.14 per cent,while Japan’s Nikkei Index up 0.61 per cent,in early trade. The US Dow Jones Industrial Average ended 0.13 per cent higher in yesterday’s trade.

Indian Stocks to Watch

* Nifty futures on the Singapore Exchange down 1.6 percent,while the MSCI-Asia Pacific index excluding Japan is 0.18 percent higher.

* Asian shares edged higher on Tuesday,taking their cue from U.S. shares after weaker-than-forecast retail sales growth backed the view that the U.S. Federal Reserve will hold off reducing its bond-buying stimulus anytime soon.

* Citigroup’s strong earnings helped the S&P 500 end higher on Monday for an eighth straight day,the longest such streak since mid-January,though weak retail sales limited gains in a session with the lowest volume of the year.

FACTORS TO WATCH

* Finance Minister P. Chidambaram will address a press conference at 0900 IST (0330 GMT) in Jaipur.

* India’s Farm Minister Sharad Pawar is expected to address media after the inaugural session of an event organised by his ministry. (0530 GMT)

INDIAN STOCKS TO WATCH

India central bank takes steps to curb rupee decline Indian inflation quickens in June,adds to govt woes. Defence Ministry’s new rule puts IT cos’ deals worth $10 billion in peril.

Manmohan Singh to meet Cabinet colleagues on crucial FDI issues.Walmart’s ex-employees being asked to sign pact to appear before US court in bribery probe. JSW steel eyes stake in Sandur Manganese and Iron Ores.

Andhra Bank cuts BPLR to 14.25 percent from 14.50 percent. Tata motors says June global wholesales at 84,458 vehicles. Indian court rules Sterlite copper smelter can stay open. India’s Exim Bank to offer loans for US FDA-compliant drug factories India cbank penalises 22 banks for violating customer ID rules POSCO may quit steel mill project in India’s Karnataka.

Jet,Etihad dilute three crucial clauses in shareholder agreement to pacify SEBI,FIPB Defence Ministry clears MDL-Pipavav JV with rider. EGoM on gas allocation to meet on July 17. IRDA allows insurers to lend securities to the maximum extent of 10 pct. M&M sacks 500 temporary staff at Chakan plant. RIL caveats $16-bn gas spending with $8-10 price. PM forms inter-ministerial group to clear railway projects.

