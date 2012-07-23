Sensex sheds 153 points in early trade

The BSE benchmark Sensex fell by over 153 points in early trade today on fresh selling by funds and retail investors,triggered by weak global cues.

The 30-share barometer,which gained 120.41 points in last session,fell by 153.64 points,or 0.90 per cent,to 17,004.80 with all the sectors led by metal,auto and realty were trading in the negative zone with losses up to 1.26 per cent.

The wide-based National Stock Exchange index Nifty also declined 42.55 points,or 0.82 per cent,to 5,162.55.

Brokers said selling by funds amid a weak trend on Asian bourses following weekend losses at the US market amid fresh concerns over Spain’s borrowing costs and the fate of the euro zone,mainly dampened the trading sentiment.

Stocks of Reliance Communications fell sharply by 3.14 per cent to Rs 61.75 on heavy selling on speculations of adverse corporate reports.

Bucking the weak trend,stocks of heavy-weight Reliance Industries traded 0.12 per cent higher even as company’s net earnings for the Q1 dipped by 21 per cent.

The company had announced the results on Friday after the market hours.

In Asian region,the Hong Kong’s Hang Seng index fell by 2.35 per cent,while Japan’s Nikkei shed 1.47 per in early trade. The US Dow Jones Industrial Average lost 0.93 per cent in Friday’s trade.

